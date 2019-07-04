UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 More Children Die In Mithi Due To Malnutrition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:05 PM

4 More Children Die In Mithi Due To Malnutrition

Four children are reported to have died due to malnutrition within last two days in Civil hospital Mithi

THARPARKAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Four children are reported to have died due to malnutrition within last two days in Civil hospital Mithi.The death toll of children during the ongoing month has climbed to 10.

The number of children who have lost their lives during the current year due to malnutrition and other diseases in Mithi has reached 413.The 4 children who have died include Hanifan, 14 days old, Navid Parho, one month old, Zulfiqar five years old and an infant.The health department in order to avoid humiliation has directed the staffers of concerned hospitals not to talk with media.

Related Topics

Died Media

Recent Stories

Baacha Khan University (BKU) holds seminar on agi ..

41 seconds ago

PHF committee to forward recommendations in a mont ..

43 seconds ago

Mongolia expects 15,000 foreign tourists during Na ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost ties in divers ..

49 seconds ago

Hopes dashes for Pakistan after England beat New Z ..

9 minutes ago

Britain sent 1,400 tons of poultry back to Brazil ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.