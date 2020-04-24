4 more corona positive cases reported in AJK, tally reaches to 55

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has reported 4 more COVID- 19 positive cases in the region taking the total tally to 55 out of which 25 have recovered and discharged from the Hospitals.

AJK Prime Minister's spokesman on COVID- 18 Dr.

Mustafa Bashir said fresh cases were reported, 3 from Shaikh Zaid Bin Al Nian Hospital Rawalakot and one from district headquarter Hospital Plundari.

Dr. Bashir said all cases were already in quarantine which was the matter of satisfaction that local spread of the pandemic was not reported from anywhere in AJK.