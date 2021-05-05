UrduPoint.com
4 More Die, 19 Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:59 PM

4 more die, 19 tested positive for COVID-19 in Attock

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Attock keeps escalating as 11 more tested positive on Wednesday raising the number of positive patients to 2028 while four patients lost their lives due to the virus in the district

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The number of coronavirus positive cases in Attock keeps escalating as 11 more tested positive on Wednesday raising the number of positive patients to 2028 while four patients lost their lives due to the virus in the district.

According to health officials, those died of coronavirus included Adeel Shah, Shoukat and Hanif- residents of Attock city while Ghulam Sabir- a native of Hazro succumbed to the virus in the district during past 24 hours.

District focal person for COVID-19 Kashif Hussain has informed that among all new patients detected on Wednesday belonged to Attock city.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 169 of which 165 were home isolated while 4 others were hospitalized.

He informed that as many as eight suspected patient were also admitted in district headquarters hospital and were in critical condition.

The number of suspected patients in the district raised to 32,913 while screening of as many as 36,165 persons was carried out across the district out of which 30,798 were tested negative.

Responding a question, he said the results of as many as 87 suspected patients were awaited. He informed that 1,820 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

