4 more die of Corona, 70 new cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Four people died of coronavirus as 70 new cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

With four more deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5809 in the province while active Corona cases have dropped to 1373.

As many as 9009 tests were conducted in the province out of which 70 proved positive for Corona.

During the same period 81 patients have also been recovered from the disease that has reached the total number of recovered persons in the province to 172164.