4 more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 11 tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday that 367 coronavirus tests had been conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad had been reduced to 336, while 20,068 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds had been allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 101 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 30 at DHQ Hospital and 11 were admitted to General Hospital. He said that 180 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.