4 more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Another four patients died of COVID-19 while 110 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday that 1,870 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,455 while 22,090 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 246 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 83 at DHQ Hospital and 52 at General Hospital. He further said that 854 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.