4 More Died Of Corona, 151 Contacted Virus In KP

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 151 new cases reported in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 151 new cases reported in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

With 4 more deaths, the toll from the disease has reached to 5636 while the number of active cases in the province has declined to 3668. A total of 11036 tests were conducted during the period out of which 151 have proved positive for Corona.

During the same period, 195 more patients have also been recovered from the disease that has reached the total number of recovered persons in the province to 166431.

