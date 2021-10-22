4 more died of Corona, as positivity ratio drops in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Four more people died of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as positivity ratio dropped to 1.35%, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Four more people died of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as positivity ratio dropped to 1.35%, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

According to official sources of Health Department, a total of 8074 tests were conducted in the province out of which 109 were proved positive for Corona.

With decline in new Corona cases, the total number of active cases in the province has also dropped to 2746.

Meanwhile, 144 patients have also been recovered from the disease reaching the total number of recovered persons to 168895 in the province.