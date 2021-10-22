UrduPoint.com

4 More Died Of Corona, As Positivity Ratio Drops In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:14 PM

4 more died of Corona, as positivity ratio drops in KP

Four more people died of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as positivity ratio dropped to 1.35%, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Four more people died of the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as positivity ratio dropped to 1.35%, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

According to official sources of Health Department, a total of 8074 tests were conducted in the province out of which 109 were proved positive for Corona.

With decline in new Corona cases, the total number of active cases in the province has also dropped to 2746.

Meanwhile, 144 patients have also been recovered from the disease reaching the total number of recovered persons to 168895 in the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rain lashes federal capital; decrease temperatures ..

Rain lashes federal capital; decrease temperatures

2 minutes ago
 VU's 29th BoG meeting held

VU's 29th BoG meeting held

2 minutes ago
 ANF foils bid of smuggling narcotics, seizes 631 k ..

ANF foils bid of smuggling narcotics, seizes 631 kg chars in Hub

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner asks to activate IBA Campus at Thatta ..

Commissioner asks to activate IBA Campus at Thatta

2 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates 'Infection Control App' at LG ..

Minister inaugurates 'Infection Control App' at LGH

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan HC celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Pakistan HC celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.