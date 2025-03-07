Open Menu

4 More Gas Meters Disconnected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

4 more gas meters disconnected

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

Two consumers were stealing gas by installing pipe directly. One meter was disconnected for reversing the meter reading. Another meter was disconnected for using compressor.

During door-to-door checking, 80 consumers' meters were checked.

Recent Stories

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

31 minutes ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

32 minutes ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

1 hour ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

1 hour ago
 Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramada ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025

2 hours ago
 March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: ..

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan