4 more gas meters disconnected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

Two consumers were stealing gas by installing pipe directly. One meter was disconnected for reversing the meter reading. Another meter was disconnected for using compressor.

During door-to-door checking, 80 consumers' meters were checked.