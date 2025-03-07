4 More Gas Meters Disconnected
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.
Two consumers were stealing gas by installing pipe directly. One meter was disconnected for reversing the meter reading. Another meter was disconnected for using compressor.
During door-to-door checking, 80 consumers' meters were checked.
Recent Stories
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..
Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..
DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025
March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 more gas meters disconnected2 minutes ago
-
Mushaira in memory of Saleemuzzaman Siddiqui held at ICCBS-UoK2 minutes ago
-
CM has doubled journalist support fund to Rs 100m: Azma2 minutes ago
-
PU rusticates five students over disciplinary violations2 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry rounds up years of progressive initiatives11 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Chinese president on successful convening of "Two Sessions" in Beijing11 minutes ago
-
Bani Police arrest 3-member robbers’ gang, recover 6 motocyles12 minutes ago
-
District admin intensifies enforcement of Ramazan Ordinance12 minutes ago
-
FD teams visit to ensue official price list, cleanliness22 minutes ago
-
Committee chairman orders transparent distribution of Zakat32 minutes ago
-
Upper Kohistan administration engages public in open forum on Ramazan preparations32 minutes ago
-
10 injured in road accident32 minutes ago