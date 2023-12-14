Open Menu

4 More Marriage Halls Sealed, Fine Imposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 05:32 PM

4 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

The administration officers of district government have sealed four more marriage halls and imposed heavy fine during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The administration officers of district government have sealed four more marriage halls and imposed heavy fine during last 12 hours.

Spokesman for local administration said here on Thursday that the assistant commissioners and other admin officers launched a vigorous campaign against violation of one-dish and marriage act across the district.

They inspected 3046 marriage halls and marquees during this drive and found violation of one-dish and marriage act at 197 sites.

They nabbed 22 accused and imposed a total fine of Rs.15 million on the violators besides sealing 64 marriage halls and getting cases registered against 52 accused, he added.

Responding to a question, the spokesman said that the admin officers inspected 96 marriage halls in the district during last 12 hours and found violation of marriage act at 4 sites. Therefore, they sealed premises of 4 marriage halls and imposed a total fine Rs.400,000 on the accused besides getting cases registered for further action, he added.

