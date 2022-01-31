UrduPoint.com

4 More Persons Died Of Corona In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Four more persons died of Coronavirus as 721 new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Four more persons died of Coronavirus as 721 new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With four more deaths, the toll from the disease climbed to 6002, while total active cases in the province reached 11034.

During the same period 420 patients have also recovered from the disease.

As many as 8719 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 721 were proved positive for Corona.

