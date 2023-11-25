Open Menu

4 More Power Thieves Apprehended In HESCO Region

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2023 | 03:30 PM

4 more power thieves apprehended in HESCO region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Four more electricity thieves have been apprehended during the ongoing anti-theft campaign of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in the region.

The HESCO spokesperson informed on Saturday that under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Basheer Ahmed, a series of actions are underway in the region, and during the past 24 hours, 379 more connections involved in electricity theft were identified. The Hesco authorities have submitted 349 letters for registering FIRs at various police stations, and out of these requests, 103 have been registered by concerned police.

The spokesperson further disclosed that among the apprehended connections, there were 3 industrial, 4 agricultural, 14 commercial, and 361 domestic connections, and all these have been disconnected. Besides,  the implicated consumers have faced a penalty of 1,96,385 units under the detection bill amounting to 5.458 million rupees.

A total of 8221 suspects were found involved in electricity theft during the 78-day operation by HESCO, and so far, 106 suspects have been arrested, including 3 employees, he described.

