4 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as four new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,975 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,627,173 people were screened for the virus, out of which four more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 35,571 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.