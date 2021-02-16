UrduPoint.com
4 More Surfaced Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

4 more surfaced positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :About 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18946 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 551,635 people were screened for the virus till Feb 15 out of which 04 more were reported positive.

As many as 18,658 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 199 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

