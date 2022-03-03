UrduPoint.com

4 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 11:33 PM

4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

Around 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35361 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Around 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35361 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1410363 people were screened for the virus, out of which 4 more was reported positive.

As many as 34931 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 376 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

13 minutes ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

13 minutes ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

13 minutes ago
 School watchman suspended on torturing minor girl

School watchman suspended on torturing minor girl

13 minutes ago
 Govt departments ensure implementation of 03% empl ..

Govt departments ensure implementation of 03% employment quota for disabled pers ..

13 minutes ago
 No progress possible without merit, transparency: ..

No progress possible without merit, transparency: Governor Punjab

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>