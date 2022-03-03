4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

Around 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35361 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Around 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35361 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1410363 people were screened for the virus, out of which 4 more was reported positive.

As many as 34931 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 376 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.