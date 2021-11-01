4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About four new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32283 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :About four new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32283 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1236736 people were screened for the virus till November 01 out of which 4 more were reported positive.

As many as 31812 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 356 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.