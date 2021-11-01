UrduPoint.com

4 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:48 PM

4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About four new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32283 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :About four new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32283 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1236736 people were screened for the virus till November 01 out of which 4 more were reported positive.

As many as 31812 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 356 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Be ..

Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway

2 minutes ago
 People not interested in PDM's narrative: Usman Bu ..

People not interested in PDM's narrative: Usman Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Modern technology to be used for growth of agricul ..

Modern technology to be used for growth of agriculture sector: CM's aide

2 minutes ago
 Pb govt utilizing all resources to control dengue: ..

Pb govt utilizing all resources to control dengue: Dr Yasmin

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan debunks ex-Afghan official's 'outlandish' ..

Pakistan debunks ex-Afghan official's 'outlandish' claim of its role in Taliban' ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.