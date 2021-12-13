UrduPoint.com

4 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:04 PM

4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About four new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33536 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :About four new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33536 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1313247 people were screened for the virus till December 13 out of which four more were reported positive.

As many as 33131 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

