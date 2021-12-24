UrduPoint.com

4 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:07 PM

4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

Around 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33621 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33621 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1327633 people were screened for the virus till December 24 out of which 4 more were reported positive.

As many as 33167 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

