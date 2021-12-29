4 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

Around four new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33630 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Around four new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33630 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1333490 people were screened for the virus till December 29 out of which four more were reported positive.

As many as 33180 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.