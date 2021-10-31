UrduPoint.com

4 More Test Positive For Covid-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:10 AM

4 more test positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :About four new patients tested coronavirus positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32264 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1231025 people had been screened so far.

As many as 317804 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 356 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

