4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 167 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 80 while 28,445 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, three patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, adding that 77 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.