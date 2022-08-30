UrduPoint.com

4 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 08:37 PM

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Four people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 114 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 111 while 29,155 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 106 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Johar Town blast: ATC extends judicial remand of t ..

Johar Town blast: ATC extends judicial remand of three accused

1 minute ago
 PHF members extend immediate humanitarian relief t ..

PHF members extend immediate humanitarian relief to over half mln flood affectee ..

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI extends support to Prime Minister's Youth Pr ..

FPCCI extends support to Prime Minister's Youth Programme

2 minutes ago
 39 criminals held, contraband seized

39 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Saleem Khan nominated as DPI, focal person to info ..

Saleem Khan nominated as DPI, focal person to inform media about losses caused b ..

4 minutes ago
 Court rejects Gill's post-arrest bail plea

Court rejects Gill's post-arrest bail plea

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.