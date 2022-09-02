UrduPoint.com

4 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 07:24 PM

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 329 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 86, while 29,189 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, four patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He said that 82 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Count ..

Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Countries Attended Moscow Security ..

1 minute ago
 Cabinet committee on missing persons reiterates co ..

Cabinet committee on missing persons reiterates commitment to resolve matter

1 minute ago
 Encroachments to be removed using latest GIS techn ..

Encroachments to be removed using latest GIS technologies, remote sensing in G-B ..

1 minute ago
 Police arrest suspects in journalist murder case

Police arrest suspects in journalist murder case

13 minutes ago
 Health schemes of South Punjab reviewed

Health schemes of South Punjab reviewed

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.