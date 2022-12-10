4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 213 coronavirus tests were conducted in the public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said the total active cases in Faisalabad were 47, while 29,338 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, all confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district, he added.