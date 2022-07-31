4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Four more people have tested positive in the new wave of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the district to 25.

According to the Daily Situation Report, samples of 235 people were collected during the last 24 hours, out of which four people tested positive.

The positivity rate was 2%.

District focal person Dr Imdad Chana said that all 25 corona positive patients were isolated at their homes.

Dr Chana said that the process of vaccination against COVID-19 was going on, and so far more than1,827,243 people had been fully vaccinated.