4 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :About 04 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32095 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1168941people were screened for the virus till October 10 out of which 04 more were reported positive.

As many as 31585 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 350 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.