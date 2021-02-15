UrduPoint.com
4 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18946 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 551,635 people were screened for the virus till Feb 15 out of which four more were reported positive.

As many as 18,658 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 199 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

