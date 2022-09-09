UrduPoint.com

4 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Four new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,971 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Four new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,971 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1626,383 people were screened for the virus, out of which four more were reported positive.

As many as 35,571 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far, while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

