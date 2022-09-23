UrduPoint.com

4 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Four new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35994 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Four new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35994 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Cell, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1641118 people were screened for the virus, out of which four more were reported positive. As many as 35600 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

