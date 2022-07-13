4 more tested positive with coronavirus

Four more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,002

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,002.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 43,457 from Rawalpindi and 3,545 from other districts.

Among the news cases, three arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from the Potohar town.

"Presently, 80 patients are quarantined at homes while one is admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,967,775 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

According to District Health Authority during the last 24 hours,533 samples were collected, out of which 529 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.75 per cent.