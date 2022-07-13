UrduPoint.com

4 More Tested Positive With Coronavirus

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 07:43 PM

4 more tested positive with coronavirus

Four more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,002

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Four more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,002.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 43,457 from Rawalpindi and 3,545 from other districts.

Among the news cases, three arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from the Potohar town.

"Presently, 80 patients are quarantined at homes while one is admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,967,775 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

According to District Health Authority during the last 24 hours,533 samples were collected, out of which 529 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.75 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

22-kanal state land retrieved

22-kanal state land retrieved

2 minutes ago
 US stocks tumble as inflation data boosts recessio ..

US stocks tumble as inflation data boosts recession risk

2 minutes ago
 Hundreds held over violation of laws during Eid-ul ..

Hundreds held over violation of laws during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

2 minutes ago
 Second B-5 training, coaching course on July 21

Second B-5 training, coaching course on July 21

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Convenes Urgent Meet ..

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Convenes Urgent Meeting of Party Leaders - Reports

4 minutes ago
 6 terrorists killed in Datta Khel IBO: ISPR

6 terrorists killed in Datta Khel IBO: ISPR

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.