4 Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Accidents In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 01:44 PM

4 motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Sargodha

Four people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhawlal and Dullewala police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Four people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhawlal and Dullewala police limits.

Police sources said Abdul Jabbar Shakir (25) resident of Village Dullewala along with his companion Ehsan Ullah (26) were moving on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit the motorbike near Pakki canal; as a result both Abdul Jabbar and Ehsan Ullah died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to hospital.

In another accident, a speeding driven Hyundai vehicle hit to death two motorcyclists Mumtaz and Taeed Shah of Chak 3/NB Bhalwal near Chak 11 Adda and fled.

Police have registered separate cases

