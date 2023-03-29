4 nabbed, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in seven different operations against drug peddlers, arrested three drug peddlers and recovered over 646 kg of drugs from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF recovered three hashish-filled capsules from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, a resident of Bannu, netted at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar.

In three different operations in Haripur, ANF recovered 2.15 kg hashish from the possession of three arrested accused residents of Haripur.

The accused were allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the students of different educational institutions.

He informed that in an operation near Zero Line at Torkham Border, 26.6 kg hashish concealed in plastic bags was recovered.

In the sixth operation, ANF and FC conducted a joint operation in Khyber and seized 22 kg of hashish.

ANF and FC in another operation in the Noshki Balochistan area, recovered 596 kg of hashish.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is in process.