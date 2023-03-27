UrduPoint.com

4 Nabbed With Weapons, Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Attock Police on Monday arrested four alleged criminals and recovered hashish and illegal weapons from their possession.

On the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, several operations had been launched against anti-social elements in the city to curb criminal activities.

Following the directives, a police team arrested an accused namely Ifthar Khan, and recovered illegal arms rifle 12 bore ammunition from his possession.

1320 grams of hashish was recovered from another arrested accused Abdal.

In-charge of Choki Lakarmar police, ASI Aizaz Ali on the disclosure of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Naveed, resident of Tehsil Jand during investigation in case No. 32 of crime 324 of Police Station Anjara, recovered illegal weapons, pistol, 30 bore ammunition from his possession.

ASI Farooq Akhtar of Police Station City Hasan Abdal recovered illegal arms pistol 30 bore ammunition from accused Abdul Razzaq ,resident of Tehsil Hasan Abdal.

