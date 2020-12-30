UrduPoint.com
4 New Buses Added To IUB Fleet

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal along with Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Wednesday inaugurated four new buses at Baghdad Campus here.

Senior faculty members, officers, deans and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a historical and major university of the region and under the leadership of Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the university is developing on a swift pace and the quality of education due to which the university holds a prominent position nationally and globally.

He said that increasing the number of students from 13,000 to 37,000 and doubling the number of teachers was a great achievement which would prove to be a milestone in the field of higher education in the region. Commissioner Bahawalpur said that Islamia University Bahawalpur already has 58 buses which are providing services to students in all the campuses and now the addition of four buses will further improve the performance of the transport fleet.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that university transport fleet is not only providing transport facilities to students from Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar city but now these facilities have been increased for the students of Lodhran, Yazman, Ahmadpur East, Khanqah Sharif, Khairpur Tamiwali and Lal Sohanra with comfortable and quality travel facility.

Commissioner Bahawalpur highly appreciated the increase in travel facilities for male and female students and said that teachers, students and employees reach the university campuses on time and return to their homes, especially for nearby cities, a great facility. On the occasion, Principal Transport Officer Prof. Dr Muhammad Hussain Tahir gave a briefing on University Transport Service and bus routes.

