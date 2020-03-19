4 new cases, rises of positive cases to 23 in KP: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir Thursday said that the total number of positive cases has risen to 23 in the province after the emergence of four new cases.

This he said while addressing a press conference also contradicted the news about the emergence of 15 more new cases in the province and termed it as unfounded. He said all departments were interacting with the provincial information department and media should contact it for confirmation of news and data, he informed.

He said that total number of suspects is 92 in the province, out of which test results of 43 are still pending, however, till yesterday there were 19 total cases but the number of positive cases has risen to 23.

Flanked by Secretaries informations, public relations and Health, Ajmal Wazir revealing information said that four positive cases emerged on Thursday, further saying one patient is from Mansehra, the brother of a person affected by Corona, another is from Khyber District, a 30 years old, third case is in Buner.

He added that a 25 years old lady tested positive for coronavirus and who is the first woman affected by Coronavirus in the province and the fourth case has been reported in Shabqadar area of Charsadda, who is a 30 years old and is under treatment, in DHQ Charsadda.

Responding a question about the arrival of more pilgrims, Ajmal said that about 200 more pilgrims have come from Balochistan to our province, which will be kept in Quarantina, located in Dera Ismail Khan adding the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself went to DIK and reviewed the arrangement made in Quarantina to prevent the spread of Corona.

Ajmal Wazir told media representatives that the decisions we made will be implemented in a positive manner. "We information and other public sector entities "involved in the fight against coronavirus, have been working round the clock in three shifts to keep the community and the public informed about the actual ground reality that included the whole process of testifying, clarification and actual victims of the pandemic effects of coronavirus in the province.

Talking about the Corona measures, the Advisor on Information said that there is no question of lack of resources as we are determined to ensuring everything available to the public in this time of trial.

The government has already taken steps in this regard and also an emergency has been declared, therefore, it is not time to create panic but to pose a brave face, he added. The nation has a difficult time and caution is the only way for everyone to be safe, he advised. "I will take media friends on board in the whole process," he assured.

Ajmal Wazir was assisted by secretaries information and health in briefing the media about the deployment information Officers and other workers and of doctors and health workers in the province.