4 new corona positive cases registered in AJK, tally reaches to 227

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) : After registration of four new cases of novel corona virus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive rose to 227 on Friday.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued, State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of four new cases in AJK which include two each from capital Muzaffarabad and Bagh districts.

It may be added that a total of 06 casualties have so far been reported in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir because of the virus. These included five from Muzaffarabad district and only one from Mirpur district. The only one fresh casualty was reported in Muzaffarabad district on Friday, the authorities have said.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 5996 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 5942 had been received with 227 positive cases.

Out of the total of 227 corona virus positive cases, 105 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities in various parts of the state by Friday, they added.

A total of 116 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities/isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

A total of 5556 persons tested negative while results of 54 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were engaged in conducting the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, an AJK Health Authorities said.