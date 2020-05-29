UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 New Corona Positive Cases Registered In AJK, Tally Reaches To 227

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:57 PM

4 new corona positive cases registered in AJK, tally reaches to 227

After registration of four new cases of novel corona virus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive rose to 227 on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) : After registration of four new cases of novel corona virus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive rose to 227 on Friday.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued, State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of four new cases in AJK which include two each from capital Muzaffarabad and Bagh districts.

It may be added that a total of 06 casualties have so far been reported in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir because of the virus. These included five from Muzaffarabad district and only one from Mirpur district. The only one fresh casualty was reported in Muzaffarabad district on Friday, the authorities have said.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 5996 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 5942 had been received with 227 positive cases.

Out of the total of 227 corona virus positive cases, 105 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities in various parts of the state by Friday, they added.

A total of 116 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities/isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

A total of 5556 persons tested negative while results of 54 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were engaged in conducting the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, an AJK Health Authorities said.

Related Topics

Mobile Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

46 minutes ago

US to Disburse First Loans Under COVID-19 Main Str ..

4 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Capital, Borderi ..

4 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Khuzdar

4 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi files contempt of court against Sindh go ..

8 minutes ago

Poland Provides Medical Assistance to Western Balk ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.