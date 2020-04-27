UrduPoint.com
4 New Corona Positive Cases Reported In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:54 PM

4 new corona positive cases reported in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) and Focal Person for Crises Management Cell Doctor Irshad Ali Roghani has said that four new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Dir Lower and now the total number of corona patients surged to 56.

He disclosed that three of them were belonging from Shahi, Darangal and Burki areas of Summarbagh areas and were kept in the Hanafi Mayar quarantine center while one patients was the ward attendant of the medical staff at Timergara Hospital.

Roghani urged to ensure compliance with government orders and precautionary measures by taking social distancing, avoid, private parties, crowded areas, roaming in the bazaars and other professional activities.

He advised the people to stay at home is the only solutions of stopping this outbreak. He said that the growing epidemic and the rapid spread of the coronavirus have also affected health officials, who have confirmed corona. Out of 28 suspected health officials, six have so far tested positive in Dir Lower.

