4 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Attock

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Attock district after decline in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases for around one week again witnessed an increase in cases as four new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, it was officially said on Sunday.

According to the report issued by the local health department, all the new four cases belonged to Hazro town of the district and reported raising the tally to 584.

District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi has said that there are 40 active patients across the district in which 38 are under home isolation while only two are hospitalized.

Responding to another question, Mr Niazi said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 4316 while screening of as many as 7897 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that report of as many as 3401 persons was tested negative so far. He said that the result of as many as 334 suspected patients of the area is awaited. He said that so far 524 positive patients have recovered in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

