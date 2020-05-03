UrduPoint.com
4 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:10 PM

4 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :As many as 4 more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours and the total number surged to 71, said health department.

According to a press release issued by the health department, new cases were reported from Kotli and Bhimber district (3 in Kotli and one in Bhimber).

A total of 2227 test have been conducted so for out of which 71 were found positive while results of 71 were still awaited.

The news releases further reported that out of 71 positive cases 44 had recovered and discharged from the hospitals and only 27 were under treatment in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Plundari, Bagh and Bhimber Hospitals.

