4 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as four new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1241 on Wednesday.

Chief Executive, District Health Authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details said that among them two belongs to Attock city while one each belongs to Hazro and Pindigheab.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 63 in which 60 were home isolated and all were asymptomatic while three others were under treatment in district.

He said that the number of suspected cases in the district was 25,073 while screening of as many as 28,325 persons has also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of 26 suspected patients was still awaited while 23,806 were tested negative so far across the district.

Dr Ellahi informed that so far 1151 positive patients were recovered from this virus so far across the district.