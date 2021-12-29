UrduPoint.com

4 New Dengue Cases Reported From Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 07:23 PM

4 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

Another four cases of dengue virus were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Another four cases of dengue virus were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Wednesday that 26,256 confirmed cases of dengue had so far been reported across the province while 18,498 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

A total of 31 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which, 28 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 3 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

He said that during last 24 hours, 357,244 indoor locations and 88,657 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 33 locations.

In Lahore, 41,457 indoor places and 10,831 outdoor locations were checked for denguelarvae and 33 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab From

Recent Stories

A board has formed for promotion of tourism: Ali M ..

A board has formed for promotion of tourism: Ali Muhammad Khan

2 minutes ago
 Call for strike on Jan 1 against Modi's machinatio ..

Call for strike on Jan 1 against Modi's machinations in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Shrimp farming promises handsome profit: Saqib Ate ..

Shrimp farming promises handsome profit: Saqib Ateel

2 minutes ago
 No violation to be tolerated in approval of commer ..

No violation to be tolerated in approval of commercial buildings plans: DC

2 minutes ago
 Several Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication Afte ..

Several Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media G ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister directs for solarization of remaining sch ..

Minister directs for solarization of remaining schools in KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.