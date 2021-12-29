4 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

Another four cases of dengue virus were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Another four cases of dengue virus were reported from Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Wednesday that 26,256 confirmed cases of dengue had so far been reported across the province while 18,498 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

A total of 31 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which, 28 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 3 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

He said that during last 24 hours, 357,244 indoor locations and 88,657 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 33 locations.

In Lahore, 41,457 indoor places and 10,831 outdoor locations were checked for denguelarvae and 33 positive containers were destroyed.