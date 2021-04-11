4 of a family including two kids receive burns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Four persons of a family received burn injuries in a fire incident at Majeed Park, Shahdara Pind, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a room was filled with gas due to leakage. The gas got fire when a family member lit a match in the room.

As a result four persons including two kids received burn injuries. The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital. The rescuers also controlled the fire.

The injured were identified as Ijazul Haq (35), his wife Shehzadi (22), two-year-old son Nazar Abbas and five-month-old daughter Seerat.