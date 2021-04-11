UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Of A Family Including Two Kids Receive Burns

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

4 of a family including two kids receive burns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Four persons of a family received burn injuries in a fire incident at Majeed Park, Shahdara Pind, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, a room was filled with gas due to leakage. The gas got fire when a family member lit a match in the room.

As a result four persons including two kids received burn injuries. The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital. The rescuers also controlled the fire.

The injured were identified as Ijazul Haq (35), his wife Shehzadi (22), two-year-old son Nazar Abbas and five-month-old daughter Seerat.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Wife Gas Sunday Family

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centenar ..

58 seconds ago

UAE President pardons 439 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centen ..

1 hour ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 337 death ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.