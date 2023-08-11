4 of a family killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Four members of a family were killed when a speeding bus hit their motorcycle near 75-SB village, situation in the jurisdiction of Sadder police on Friday.

Rescue-1122 sources told APP that Ansar, son of Muhammad Ashraf (35) of Chokera, was heading somewhere along with his family including his wife, Asnraan Bibi (35), his son Amanulllah (10), and his eight-year-old daughter Gulshan on a motorcycle.

When they reached near 75-SB village, their motorcycle was hit by passenger bus, registration number EA-3859.

They all died on-the-spot. Rescue teams and police reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.