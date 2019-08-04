UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Of Family Die As Their Car Hits Trailer

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

4 of family die as their car hits trailer

KHANEWAL, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Four persons of a same family were killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a stationary trailer here at Makhdoom Pur Interchange on Motorway M-4 Sunday.

The car was its way to Multan, when its driver could not control due to overspeed and hit the trailer.

Muhammad Ajmal (25), Awais Haider (25), Afra Saleem (16) and Fatima Saleem (16) died on the spot whereas Maria (22), Rima (10), Sadia (24) and Rabia (25) were severely injured.

The Rescue 1122 personnel evacuated the victims after cutting the car's body and shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital Kabirwala.

According to hospital sources, all the injured were in critical condition.

APP\378

Related Topics

Multan Injured Motorway Driver Car Died Same Kabirwala Rescue 1122 Sunday Family All

Recent Stories

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

1 hour ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

3 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

4 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.