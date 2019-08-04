4 of family die as their car hits trailer

KHANEWAL, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Four persons of a same family were killed and four others injured when their car rammed into a stationary trailer here at Makhdoom Pur Interchange on Motorway M-4 Sunday.

The car was its way to Multan, when its driver could not control due to overspeed and hit the trailer.

Muhammad Ajmal (25), Awais Haider (25), Afra Saleem (16) and Fatima Saleem (16) died on the spot whereas Maria (22), Rima (10), Sadia (24) and Rabia (25) were severely injured.

The Rescue 1122 personnel evacuated the victims after cutting the car's body and shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital Kabirwala.

According to hospital sources, all the injured were in critical condition.

