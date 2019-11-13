UrduPoint.com
4 Of Family Die In Mardan Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:11 PM

4 of family die in Mardan roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Four persons of a family, including two children, died when the roof of their house collapsed in Katlang area of Mardan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to police, the victims, including the couple and their children, were sleeping when the incident happened. The deteriorating condition of the house was the main reason of its collapse, a private news channel reported.

