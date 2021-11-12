UrduPoint.com

4 Ordinances Laid In Senate

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:05 PM

4 ordinances laid in Senate

As many as four ordinances including the Public Properties (Removal of Encroachment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XVI of 2021), the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XVII of 2021), the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as four ordinances including the Public Properties (Removal of Encroachment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XVI of 2021), the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XVII of 2021), the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XVIII of 2021) and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XIX of 2021) were laid in the Senate on Friday.

The ordinances were laid by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar and Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz respectively in the House, as required by the clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Ali Muhammad Khan laid before the Senate the Federal Public Service Commission's Annual Reports for the years 2018 and 2019, as required under sub-section (1) of section 9 of the Federal Public Service Commission Ordinance, 1977 (Ordinance No. XLV of 1977).

