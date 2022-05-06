4 outlaws arrested, arms recovered

Local police on Friday arrested four outlaws and recovered weapons from their possession during a search operation conducted in Nisata area of district Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Local police on Friday arrested four outlaws and recovered weapons from their possession during a search operation conducted in Nisata area of district Charsadda.

According to police, the arrests were made during a search operation conducted in environs of Charsadda on the directives of District Police Officer, Suhail Khalid.

The arrested criminals were involved in various crimes including display of arms. Police recovered one Kalashnikov, one kalakov gun, two pistols and cartridges from their possession.

Case has been registered against arrested persons and investigation was underway.