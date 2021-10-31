UrduPoint.com

4 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:50 PM

4 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four outlaws and recovered weapons, drugs and valuables from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Civil Lines Police recovered held Tahir Khursheed, and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Murree Police nabbed Muhammad Shafiq and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody and same police recovered 250 grams of marijuana from Muhammad Waseem, while Taxila Police arrested Umar Mumtaz and recovered 200 grams of marijuana from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Murree Same Taxila Sunday All From

Recent Stories

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under S ..

1,726 Emiratis get keys to their new homes under Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubaiâ€™s Natural Reserves

26 minutes ago
 Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Gold ..

Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi

26 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

1 hour ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

1 hour ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their countryâ€™ national day at Expo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.