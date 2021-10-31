4 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four outlaws and recovered weapons, drugs and valuables from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Civil Lines Police recovered held Tahir Khursheed, and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Murree Police nabbed Muhammad Shafiq and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his custody and same police recovered 250 grams of marijuana from Muhammad Waseem, while Taxila Police arrested Umar Mumtaz and recovered 200 grams of marijuana from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.