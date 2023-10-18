4 outlaws arrested : hashish, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested four accused including drug peddlers and recovered 4609 grams of hashish and weapons in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan and Bandkorai police stations here on Wednesday.

According to the details, Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted operations against the criminal elements and the notorious drug dealer Sharifullah son of Barkatullah resident of Wanda Umar Khan who was involved in more than 13 cases of drug trafficking was arrested and 2462 grams of hashish recovered from his possession. During another action, 1110 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Ismail son of Muhammad Noor resident of Rehmani Khel and police arrested the accused as per the rules.

Another criminal Muhammad Iqbal, son of Abdul Rasheed, resident of Paniala was arrested and 02 pistols of 30-bore and 05 cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Bandkorai Police Station led by SHO Malik Sajid along with police team conducted a successful operation against drug peddlers and recovered 1037 grams of hashish from Abdullah Khan son of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Kacha Dahotar and arrested the accused as per the rules

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.