4 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Dera Town police station during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested four accused here on Monday.

SHO Khalid Javed Lashari, while conducting various operations, seized 105 grams of hashish from the accused Ayaz son of Noor Muhammad.

While another criminal Qamar Zaman son of Sadiq Khan resident of Baloch Nagar was arrested and a 30-bore pistol with 04 cartridges was recovered. Accused Gul Ayaz son of Pir Saheb resident of Daraban Chungi was arrested with a 9mm bore pistol with 05 cartridges.

Similarly, the accused Jamaluddin son of Muhammad Tariq, resident of Bilalabad was arrested and 30 bore pistols with 25 cartridges.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested persons.